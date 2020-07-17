Petition for Guilford County high school students to return to the classroom

Under Scenario A of the district's reentry options, high school students would learn remotely full-time.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's pretty neck and neck.

In a Guilford County Schools teacher survey, 30% of educators said they were not comfortable returning to the classroom.

32% said they were comfortable going back to school.



"I want get back to the classroom so bad," teacher Tiffany Cockman said. "I desperately want to be able to see the kids, there's just so much that can't happen teaching-wise virtually."



Cockman is a third grade teacher at McLeansville Elementary.

"We do a lot of carpet time rotation to stations, and get out the bean bags and they have big fluffy pillows to sit on," she explained.



But this year, her students will have none of that.

Classrooms will be fairly bare as a part of coronavirus safety precautions.



"It hurts my heart so bad."



Out of the three reentry options the district is considering, Cockman said she prefers scenario B.

RELATED: Guilford Co. Schools reopening plans: What questions do you have?



"The biggest thing for scenario A that I don't like is that you would take high school students out, and a lot of them need that socialization."



A Change.org petition with more than 1,000 signatures calls for the Board of Education to steer clear of scenario A so high school students can learn in-person.

Sign the Petition 0 have signed. Let's get to 1,500! At the July 14th Guilford County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Contreras presented her preferred plan for re-opening schools in the fall of 2020 following the Governor's decision to allow schools to open with Blended or Online-only options.

But Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras is in favor of that plan, which would allow elementary and middle school students to go back to school full-time.