Teens accused of stealing teacher's keys, cash then crash Jeep into tree, Winston-Salem police say

According to the incident report from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, it said $300 was stolen along with the teacher’s keys. Winston-Salem police said the teens also stole the teacher's Jeep from the school parking lot and later crashed it into a tree. Police said the teens crashed the Jeep near North Cherry Street and West 20th Street about two miles from the school. They said right before 7 p.m. on Wednesday they saw the stolen car driving in the area. They said when they tried to stop the Jeep the driver sped off and hit a tree. The driver ran but the three teens in the car were injured but are expected to be okay.