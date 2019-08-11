HIGH POINT, N.C. — “Don’t give in,” is the message Guilford County educators are telling state lawmakers as Gov. Cooper decides whether to veto the GOP’s latest paltry educator pay plan.

The NC Association of Educators (NCAE) and Guilford County Association of Educators joined Sen. Gladys Robinson and Sen. Michael Garrett outside Ferndale Middle School on Friday.

They discussed why Gov. Cooper and Democratic lawmakers should reject the GOP’s latest bad-faith teacher pay plan, which they claim gives school employees a paltry pay increase with political strings attached.

“Republican leadership in the General Assembly continue to prioritize pork projects and corporate tax cuts over our community’s most urgent needs,” said Mark Jewell, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. “Our families, our kids, and our teachers deserve a better budget than the one Republicans have offered. We’re asking Gov. Cooper to veto this bill and keep working for a better budget.”

