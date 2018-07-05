GREENSBORO - Triad teachers want to discuss plans to march in Raleigh later this month during a news conference Monday in Greensboro.

The North Carolina Association of Educators is organizing a rally at the Generally Assembly on May 16. Monday's news conference will include members of the NCAE and the Guilford County Association of Educators.

News Conference Info:

What: News conference to discuss May 16 March for Students and Rally for Respect in Raleigh

N.C. Association of Educators, Guilford County Association of Educators, and public education advocates When: Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m.

Monday, May 7 at 4 p.m. Where: Across from Smith High School (2407 S. Holden Road, Greensboro)

The NCAE says teachers across the state have vowed to take a personal day May 16 to do what they're calling 'March for Students and Rally for Respect.'

“North Carolina is one of the worst in the country in the amount our elected leaders spend per student, but the politicians in Raleigh would rather give tax cuts to millionaires and big corporations,” said NCAE President Mark Jewell.

The NCAE says they're asking for:

Significant investment in per-pupil spending.

A multi-year professional pay plan for educators, education support professionals, administrators, and all other school personnel, including the restoration of compensation for advanced degrees and longevity and stopping the flat-lining of experienced educators’ pay.

Increased school nurses, counselors, social workers, and other support personnel, and expansion of Medicaid to improve the health of our communities.

Fixing decaying schools and large class sizes with a Statewide School Construction Bond.

Prioritizing classrooms over boardrooms.

