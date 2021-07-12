Teachers rally outside of Guilford County Board of Education wanting bonuses, pay raises

Guilford County Schools' teachers want answers about bonuses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dozens of people showed up to protest outside in front of the Guilford County Board of Education building Tuesday.

Teachers, staff, and parents demanded bonuses and raises for educators.

The Guilford County Association of Educators said there is a major staffing crisis and believes more money will help retain teachers and other school staff members. Earlier this year, the school district announced a $20,000 bonus for teachers who commit to work in lower-performing schools.

The newly approved state budget also provides up to $28,000 in bonuses for educators. In November, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state budget into law that included teacher pay raises and bonuses.

"This budget moves North Carolina forward in important ways,” Gov. Cooper said. “Funding for high-speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water, and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever.”

Last year around this time, Guilford County Schools’ employees received an early Christmas present. The district approved a $150 bonus for all licensed employees.

The district also provided either a bonus or raise to non-licensed employees including, maintenance, school nutrition, technology, transportation, office support, and finance, among others last December.