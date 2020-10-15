'I'm extremely happy we have more time' | Middle school teacher reacts to Guilford County Schools' adjusted reentry plan

A sixth grade teacher said her classroom, and entire school wasn't ready for an October 20 return.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — In response to Guilford County’s COVID-19 data trending in the wrong direction, Guilford County Schools announced Wednesday it adjusted the reentry plan.

Students in pre-kindergarten through second grade will return on October 20 for in-person instruction five days a week. However, sixth graders will not return as originally planned.

Amy Haberer is a sixth grade teacher at Northeast Middle School.

"I'm extremely happy we have more time," Haberer explained. "Middle school is definitely a different schedule than elementary school so all the plans weren't worked out."

The earliest middle school students could go back on a staggered A/B schedule now is November 12.

"We really didn't talk about it today," Haberer said in reference to remote learning with her students Thursday afternoon. "I'm not sure when we are supposed to talk about it, that's not been given to us yet. I know some of my students were really wanting to come back sooner rather than later but I don't think they understand the full effect of what COVID-19 is going to do to the classroom."

Haberer said she's not sure her students understand that in-person instruction won't look the same as it once did. They will be staying in the same room with masks for the majority of the day.

"Our health indicators, as I understand them, do not say you cannot reopen it says we have to slow things down and we have dramatically," Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras said.

All new return dates are still dependent on health metrics trending in the downward direction.