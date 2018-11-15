There's a report from our CBS affiliate in Arizona. It says that an 11 year-old-girl dodge a possible kidnapping by simply asking a would-be kidnapper for the "code word."

As parents you want to keep you kids safe. Developing a family code word and teaching your kids when and how to use it could possibly save their life. To start the conversation, tell your kids that part of being a parent is making sure that they stay safe in emergencies when you're not around. If you have to send another adult who they may not be familiar with then that adult will say the family "code word". If the adult doesn't say the code word then under no condition should your child go with that adult.

As with school fire drills and tornado drills, your kids and family should practice using the code word. And practice in two different situations where the code word is used and not used. The point is that you want to make sure that your child doesn't go with an adult who doesn't know the code word even in a practice situation.

You can use the code word for other situations as well. Let's say there's a home intruder. You can say your code word to your child and that could signal to your child to get to a safe place and/or call 911. Again, you have to talk about the ways your family will use the code word and practice, practice, practice. Practice periodically like once every two or three months.

