WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — North Carolina's 13 district was awarded $1.5 million Wednesday, the announcement came via U.S. Representative Ted Budd. (NC-13)

The money will go towards supporting three affordable housing developments in the district.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta awarded the grants after Rep. Budd sent a letter requesting consideration earlier in the year.

The bank will partner with community developers in the 13th district to build and repair three housing developments in Salisbury, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. In total, the $1.5 million will help support more than 150 rental units.

“Helping people afford a place to live and raise their family is among my top priorities in Congress, and awards like this make a real difference for our community. I would like to thank FHLBank Atlanta for these grants and for their willingness to partner with these three communities to create more affordable housing," said Rep. Budd.

Arthur L. Fleming, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services for FHLBank Atlanta, said in a statement:

“Affordable Housing is a critical need for every state in FHLBank Atlanta’s district. We are grateful to Representative Budd for his attention to this important issue, and we are proud our AHP funds will be used by our member financial institutions to assist the development, rental, or purchase of much-needed safe and affordable housing in North Carolina.”

Garinger teacher accused of having sex with student found dead along with her husband

15 Minutes of Gunfire: Suspect in Custody After Woman, Deputy Shot in Davidson County

Gas Leak Causes Street To Close In Greensboro

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users