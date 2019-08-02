WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department arrested a 16-year-old at Carver High School Friday, after they said he brought a gun to school.

The investigation started when a school resource officer (SRO) and police talked to the teen about an unrelated matter. During that discussing they also determined he was armed with a handgun and had it concealed under his clothing.

The student was charged with Possession of a Handgun on Educational Property, Possession of a Handgun by a Minor and Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Police say they also connected him to another crime and charged him with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Automobile and First Degree Burglary.

He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.