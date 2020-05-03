GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A teenager is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after a crash on Bernie Road in Guilford County Wednesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol said Jesus Victoria, 16, was driving a pickup truck with James Miller, 16, and Cheveyo Locklear, 15. Troopers said Victoria drove off the road, hit a tree, and overturned. Victoria had minor injuries but Miller and Locklear were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. Miller died at the hospital, but Locklear remains there with life-threatening injuries.

Victoria told WFMY News 2 that he and the other two teens were driving to his home to work on a lawn more. His mother said she did not know they had taken her truck.

Troopers charged Victoria with reckless driving, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, and no operator's license. Troopers also said speed was the primary contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2's Grace Holland is working on this story and will have updates at 5 and 6 p.m.

RELATED: Man says he was giving teens a ride when they stole his car, leading to major crash

RELATED: 6-year-old killed after hit by truck while crossing the street near her bus stop

RELATED: Tractor-trailer driver charged in deadly crash involving four cars, investigators say