Teen dead, 1 injured in shooting on Ashley Crossing

Police said a 16-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a shooting in a parking lot Saturday. Officers said the two were brothers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a shooting on Ashley Crossing in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle shortly before 10 p.m. to find Trevon Mitchell, 16, of Kernersville lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and his brother Nassia Winfrey, 19, with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Winfrey was taken to a hospital and his injury is non-life-threatening.

Mitchell was pronounced dead on the scene.

After initial investigation, police discovered that Mitchell was visiting Winfrey at an apartment when they left the apartment to meet someone in the parking lot when a person(s) started shooting hitting both Mitchell and Winfrey.

The suspects then drove away.

Officers said at this point in the investigation it appears that Mitchell was the intended target of the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

