Teen dead after shooting on Woodlake Drive

Officers said an 18-year-old died after a shooting early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro police said they responded to Woodlake Drive around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers said Omarion McKoy, 18, arrived at Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting shortly after.

McKoy later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Police said they do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

