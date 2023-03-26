Teen dead after shooting on Woodlake Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen is dead after a shooting in Greensboro Sunday.
Greensboro police said they responded to Woodlake Drive around 1:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Officers said Omarion McKoy, 18, arrived at Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting shortly after.
McKoy later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Police said they do not have any information on a suspect at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
