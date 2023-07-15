Teen dead after shot by 16-year-old, High Point police say

Police said they responded to a home on the northwest side of High Point shortly before 10:30 p.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was shot by a 16-year-old in High Point.

High Point police said they responded to a home on the northwest side of High Point to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Police attempted to perform life-saving measures but the teen was pronounced dead at the home.

Officers took the 16-year-old girl to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order for manslaughter.

Police said detectives determined a gun was involved and the 16-year-old inadvertently discharged the gun during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

