Teen dead after shot by 16-year-old, High Point police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was shot by a 16-year-old in High Point.
High Point police said they responded to a home on the northwest side of High Point to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived they found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Police attempted to perform life-saving measures but the teen was pronounced dead at the home.
Officers took the 16-year-old girl to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order for manslaughter.
Police said detectives determined a gun was involved and the 16-year-old inadvertently discharged the gun during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
