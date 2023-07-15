x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Teen dead after shot by 16-year-old, High Point police say

Police said they responded to a home on the northwest side of High Point shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Credit: WFMY / Brian Hall

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 14-year-old girl is dead after she was shot by a 16-year-old in High Point.

High Point police said they responded to a home on the northwest side of High Point to an assault with a deadly weapon call shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived they found the 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. Police attempted to perform life-saving measures but the teen was pronounced dead at the home.

Officers took the 16-year-old girl to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order for manslaughter.

Police said detectives determined a gun was involved and the 16-year-old inadvertently discharged the gun during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

The importance of kids learning to cook

Before You Leave, Check This Out