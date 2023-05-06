Teen dies after dune collapse in NC

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a 911 call in reference to a teenager trapped in a hole around 2 p.m Saturday.

Seashore law enforcement rangers responded to a 911 call in reference to a teenager trapped in a hole around 2 p.m. The hole was dug in a back-dune area behind the primary dune and was not able to be seen from the beachfront.

Before officials arrived on the scene, family members and friends went looking for the 17-year-old and found him buried under several feet of sand which was determined to be caused by the collapsing of a nearby dune into the hole.

Rangers and family members diligently worked to get the teen out while also performing CPR on the teen.

Dare County EMS personnel and Hatteras Island Ocean Rescue staff also assisted in attempting to rescue the teen.

The teen later died.

The incident is under investigation.

“Cape Hatteras National Seashore offers our condolences to his family and friends," said David Hallac, superintendent, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina.

"We urge visitors not to dig deep holes on the beach due to the danger they present to beachgoers and emergency response staff,” said Hallac.

