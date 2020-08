Officials said the teen's father pulled him out of the pool.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen has died after he was shocked in a hotel pool Saturday afternoon in north Harris County.

The incident happened at a hotel in the 16500 block of the North Freeway. Harris County Pct. 4 deputies said a juvenile removed a light in the pool and left bare wires there.

