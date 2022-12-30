Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive

A 19-year-old turned himself in to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison.

Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday.

Foster is charged with 3 counts of discharge weapon into occupied property. His bond is $100,000. He is set to appear in court Jan. 9.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.