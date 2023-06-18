Teen girl missing from Graham, police say

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham Police are looking for a missing teen.

Kayla Lauren Cheek, 15, was reported missing on June 14, according to police. Police said she was last seen at 11 p.m. leaving her home wearing a light purple tie-dye shirt and pink sweatpants.

Police describe Cheek as a 5 ft. tall girl, approximately 120 lbs. with short curly hair.

Graham Police speculate she may be in the company of Jayshaun Sellars, 16. Sellars is a friend of Cheek's who was also reported missing from Burlington.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect is encouraged to call 911, the Graham Police Department at (336)570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications at (336)229-3500, or Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

