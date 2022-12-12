14-year-old grazed in drive-by shooting on Pleasant St. in Winston-Salem

Police said the teen was walking on Pleasant Street when someone in a silver four-door vehicle drove up beside them and opened fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem left a teen injured on Monday night, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street about a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned the incident happened earlier in the evening, and police were called after the 14-year-old victim arrived at a friend’s house.

Officers saw the teen had a graze wound to the left side of the upper torso. They said the wound was superficial, and the victim was taken to a local medical facility by family members.

The 14-year-old was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the teen was walking on Pleasant Street when someone in a silver four-door vehicle drove up beside them and opened fire.

Detectives said the victim ran from the area and was grazed in the process.

Shell casings were also located at the crime scene.