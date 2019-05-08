WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday night.

Winston-Salem officers found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7:30. Police say the teen was in an argument with several other apparent juveniles when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police estimate the boy is between 13 and 18 years old. His name was not released.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

