Teen injured in shooting on Timlic Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.
Winston-Salem police said they responded to Timlic Avenue after reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 3 a.m.
When officers arrived they learned Charlie Roque-Salinas, 18, had been taken to the hospital by a family member.
Roque-Salinas is being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle and his injury is considered non-life-threatening.
After initial investigation, police discovered Roque-Salinas was shot during an exchange of gunfire between people.
These people have not been identified at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
