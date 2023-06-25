x
Teen injured in shooting on Timlic Avenue

Police said the 18-year-old was shot in the ankle.
Credit: WFMY News 2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Sunday.

Winston-Salem police said they responded to Timlic Avenue after reports of shots fired in the area shortly before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived they learned Charlie Roque-Salinas, 18, had been taken to the hospital by a family member.

Roque-Salinas is being treated for a gunshot wound to his ankle and his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

After initial investigation, police discovered Roque-Salinas was shot during an exchange of gunfire between people.

These people have not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

