Teen injured in shooting on W. 26th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem.
Police responded to West 26th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
