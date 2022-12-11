Teen injured in shooting on W. 26th Street in Winston-Salem

Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen is injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem.

Police responded to West 26th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to find a teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.