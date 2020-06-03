GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Vogt was about to leave for work Thursday morning when he heard a loud thud at his front door.

"I was sitting on my couch finishing up a little work on my laptop getting ready to head out for a meeting. Heard a large boom," he said.

"My dog started barking. I got up and came outside," said Vogt.

But all he saw were a few kids waiting for the bus.

He says criminals previously targeted his home, stealing thousands of dollars worth of things from his car.

So, Vogt couldn't help but think the worst.

"Either a car had hit my house or somebody was trying to break in, which seems pretty stupid because my truck was right here in the driveway," he said.

It turns out, one of the kids waiting for the bus ran up Vogt's driveway and kicked his front door.

Once his Ring video loaded, and he realized what happened, Vogt says the child was already on the bus.

He quickly realized it's probably kids just being kids, but says there's a lesson in this.

"I definitely thought, 'What if I got a gun and this kid got shot? I mean, and at the end of the day, it's just a joke that would've been pretty - it would've been horrible. It would've been a horrible situation," said Vogt.

He doesn't have kids of his own but Vogt says it's important to teach kids to think before they act.

"He definitely didn't think about – there's reactions to actions and he didn't think about what could've happened. It could've just that quickly gone that bad," he said.

Vogt called the police. Police said they spoke with the minor.

"It may get a rise out of your friends now but it's not going to help anything for your life or the future. It's not going to help down the road at all," he said.

Vogt even has an offer of his own.

"I've got a small construction company and he can come work off his bad behavior and we can teach him some life lessons and that would possibly help him out," he said.

