Teen killed in hit-and-run while walking to work, police say

HICKORY, N.C. — A man has been charged after a 17-year-old was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Hickory, police said.
Hickory police said they responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday along 20th Street Northeast. Officers said Brianna Nicole Page, 17, had been fatally hit while she was walking to work.
Officers said Cesar Lozano-Mendoza turned himself into Hickory police for the fatal hit-and-run.
Lozano-Mendoza was charged with felony hit & run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center, according to police. The department said the suspect was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and confined at the Catawba County Jail.
Page's family posted an emotional send-off following the 18-year-old's untimely death.
The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation. Anyone who may have information is urged to contact police at 828-328-5551 or dfrye@hickorync.gov.