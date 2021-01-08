Teen killed in hit-and-run while walking to work, police say

Hickory officers said they responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man has been charged after a 17-year-old was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Hickory, police said.

Hickory police said they responded to the incident around 5:30 a.m. Saturday along 20th Street Northeast. Officers said Brianna Nicole Page, 17, had been fatally hit while she was walking to work.

Officers said Cesar Lozano-Mendoza turned himself into Hickory police for the fatal hit-and-run.

Lozano-Mendoza was charged with felony hit & run resulting in injury or death and misdemeanor traveling left of center, according to police. The department said the suspect was placed under a $15,000 secured bond and confined at the Catawba County Jail.

A memorial sits near where Hickory Police say 17-year-old Brianna Page was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking to work. We spoke to Page’s brother and a family friend about why Page’s walk was so important to her family tonight at 5:30 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/8iLuUy1TlB — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 2, 2021

Page's family posted an emotional send-off following the 18-year-old's untimely death.

