Teen pedestrian killed in train crash, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A teen was killed after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Alamance County Tuesday.

Alamance County deputies said witnesses told them they saw the teen walking on the tracks eastbound toward Mebane around 12:53 p.m.

Deputies said the engineer saw the 18-year-old boy and blew the whistle immediately.

Investigators said it appeared the teen was wearing headphones at the time of the crash.

Detectives are working with Norfolk Southern, owner of the track, and Amtrak as they investigate the crash.

Deputies said the train was heading to New York.

The investigation is ongoing.

