Teen pleaded guilty to death by motor vehicle following a crash that killed 3 people on NC-61

16-year-old Alexio Lattero pleaded guilty to death by motor vehicle after a deadly crash on NC-61 in Browns Summit that killed his sister, a teen, and a firefighter

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — 16-year-old Alexio Lattero pleaded guilty to death by motor vehicle in connection to a crash that killed firefighter Richard 'Rick' Murrell, 15-year-old Sarah Martin, and his sister, 26-year-old Anna Lattero, according to the district attorney.

Back in July, three people died in a rainy crash, including a Greensboro firefighter. Investigators said the teenager, Alexio lattero hydroplaned, crossing the center line.

Alexio Lattero appeared in court Monday and pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor death by a motor vehicle which was attributed to victim Murrell.

The other cases were dismissed.

The DA said the families of all of the victims were present and spoke to the judge in court. The judge only sentenced Alexio Lattero to pay the court costs.

The DA says both families were pleased with the verdict.

Let's give some more background...

On July 9, Alexio Lattero was behind the wheel when his car crossed the center line hitting a car driven by Greensboro firefighter Rick Murrell with his wife in the passenger seat.

Murrell died.

Tonya Murrell suffered serious injuries but survived.

In Lattero's car were his 26-year-old sister, Anna Lattero, and their 15-year-old friend Sarah Martin.

Anna Lattero and Martin did not survive.

Alexio Lattero went to the hospital with broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a laceration to his head, and a punctured lung.

Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash was exceeding a safe speed on wet roads.

