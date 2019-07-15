MEBANE, N.C. — A teenage boy was shot while at a field party in Mebane Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's office.

Alamance County authorities say a 17-year-old was shot after they responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Christy's Lane and Bo Fuller Road. Deputies arrived at 12:42 and to people leaving a 'field party.' Witnesses say they heard several shots fired.

The teen walked into the emergency room at Alamance Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound in his leg while deputies were gathering information at the party. The boy told police someone at the party took him to the hospital. He told deputies he was dancing when he was shot. The injury isn't considered life-threatening.

It's not known who the shooter was. The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and asks anyone with information to call (336) 570-6300.

