HIGH POINT, NC (WFMY) - A 14-year-old was one of two from High Point arrested Saturday for their suspected roles in a drive-by shooting where a 16-year-old was shot in the leg.

High Point Police found a 16-year-old had been shot in the leg on the 500 block of Steele Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The teen was standing at the end of a driveway talking to two others when a green Mercedes drove by and fired five shots at them. The driver shot the 16-year-old in the left leg and the home behind them according to police. No other injuries were reported.

RELATED | Arrest Made After Shooting That Left One Dead At High Point Bar & Grill

Around 6:25 p.m., an officer found the Mercedes involved in the shooting and started a traffic stop. The 14-year-old driver kept going before eventually crashing into a street sign at the intersection of Greer Avenue and Cloverdale Street. Both the 14-year-old and passenger Daniel L. Gelzer, 18, ran away before being arrested. Gelzer was tracked down by a K-9 team and the 14-year-old was arrested on scene.

The 14-year-old wasn't identified. He was charged with Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, three (3) counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with the Intent to Kill, Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Firearm in City Limits and Discharging a Firearm Into an Occupied Dwelling. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

RELATED | Fourth Shooting Reported in High Point Thursday

Gelzer was charged with Resist, Delay and Obstruct a Police Officer after running from police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should call Crimestoppers at (336) 889-4000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY