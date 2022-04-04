Teen with cognitive disorder missing from Winston-Salem

Police said Dakota Trent was last seen wearing a blue hoodie blue jacket, blue jeans, and orange shoes while walking along the 1200 block of Arbor Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 14-year-old with a cognitive disorder is missing from Winston-Salem Monday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for Dakota Wayne Trent. Police described him as a fair-skinned African American teen, 5’ 9”, 215 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Trent was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jacket, blue jeans, and orange shoes. He was reported walking along the 1200 block of Arbor Road around 4 p.m.

Trent is a runaway teen, and a silver alert has been issued for him.

If anyone has seen this teen or knows where he is, please call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 and crime stoppers at 336-727-2800.

