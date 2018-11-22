WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) A shooting left a teenager shot in Winston-Salem Wednesday.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened at 5:44 p.m. at Inverness Ave at Bon Air Ave.

Related: Juvenile Charged With Shooting Another Juvenile in Greensboro: Sheriff

When they arrived, they found a teenager suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released regarding the victim due to the victim being a juvenile.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY