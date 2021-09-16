Teens arrested in deadly Winston-Salem shooting

Charles Anderson, Jr. was found shot inside an apartment on Ferrell Court. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a robbery.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said two teens and an 18-year-old are charged in connection with a deadly shooting during a robbery.

Police said officers found Charles Anderson, Jr., 27, shot inside an apartment on Ferrell Court Tuesday. Investigators said the shooting was the result of a robbery. Anderson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but he later died.

Police said investigators arrested a sixteen-year-old and a fourteen-year-old in the shooting. SWAT and the U.S. Marshal’s arrested the 16-year-old suspect Tuesday. He is being held at a juvenile detention center and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect surrendered to police Thursday. He’s also being held at a juvenile detention center on a probation violation as the result of an unrelated matter. Investigators said they’re working on juvenile petitions for murder for both teens.

Police also arrested Jaughvon Corey McDonald,18, who’s charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Investigators said McDonald surrendered himself to police Thursday night. He’s being held at the Forsyth County Jail under no bond allowed.