Triad teens arrested in Bridges Dr. shooting connected to a string of violent crimes in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about two juveniles who were injured during a shooting on Bridges Drive.

Four people, including three teens, are facing charges in a series of drive-by shootings in High Point.

High Point police arrested Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, and three other 17-year-old suspects in connection with a shooting on Bridges Drive on Oct. 31 where two juveniles were injured.

After further investigation, officers connected the four suspects to three additional shootings, two on Brentwood Street and one on Lamb Avenue.

The first shooting happened on Nov. 8 on the 200 block of Brentwood Street happened on Nov. 8 officers responded to a drive-by shooting around 12:00 a.m. A person who was outside at the time was injured.

A second shooting on Brentwood Street happened two days later around 8:45 p.m. no one was injured but two cars and a home were damaged.

On Nov. 13 officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 8:42 p.m. where a victim was shot while riding a bike, and they were taken to a hospital.

High Point police charged Williams Jr. with the following:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury



Three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury



Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity



Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder



Possession of stolen goods



Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm



Possession of schedule I controlled substance



Possession with intent to sell or deliver (pwisd) schedule VI



Possession of a stolen firearm



Prohibition on handguns for minors

The three other 17-year-old suspects are charged with:

Two counts of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Injuring wires and other fixtures of telephone, telegraph, and electric power companies

Two counts of possession of stolen goods

Discharging a firearm into occupied property

Two counts of willful and wanton injury to personal property; punishments

Willful and wanton injury to real property

One teen is also charged with:

Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

Possession of stolen goods

Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) within 1,000 feet of a park

Another teen is additionally charged with:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) Schedule VI

Prohibition on handguns for minors

Possession of a stolen firearm

