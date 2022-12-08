Triad teens arrested in Bridges Dr. shooting connected to a string of violent crimes in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about two juveniles who were injured during a shooting on Bridges Drive.
Four people, including three teens, are facing charges in a series of drive-by shootings in High Point.
High Point police arrested Demont L. Williams Jr., 19, and three other 17-year-old suspects in connection with a shooting on Bridges Drive on Oct. 31 where two juveniles were injured.
After further investigation, officers connected the four suspects to three additional shootings, two on Brentwood Street and one on Lamb Avenue.
The first shooting happened on Nov. 8 on the 200 block of Brentwood Street happened on Nov. 8 officers responded to a drive-by shooting around 12:00 a.m. A person who was outside at the time was injured.
A second shooting on Brentwood Street happened two days later around 8:45 p.m. no one was injured but two cars and a home were damaged.
On Nov. 13 officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Lamb Avenue around 8:42 p.m. where a victim was shot while riding a bike, and they were taken to a hospital.
High Point police charged Williams Jr. with the following:
- Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- Three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily injury
- Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity
- Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- Possession of stolen goods
- Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- Possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver (pwisd) schedule VI
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Prohibition on handguns for minors
The three other 17-year-old suspects are charged with:
- Two counts of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury
- Injuring wires and other fixtures of telephone, telegraph, and electric power companies
- Two counts of possession of stolen goods
- Discharging a firearm into occupied property
- Two counts of willful and wanton injury to personal property; punishments
- Willful and wanton injury to real property
One teen is also charged with:
- Discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury
- Possession of stolen goods
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) within 1,000 feet of a park
Another teen is additionally charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) Schedule VI
- Prohibition on handguns for minors
- Possession of a stolen firearm
