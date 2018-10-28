WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - A woman had her vehicle stolen at gunpoint at a Winston-Salem Chick-fil-a Saturday night according to police.

Laurie Hodges was leaving her vehicle at the Chick-fil-A on East Hanes Mill Road around 6:30 when three people came up and demanded her vehicle at gunpoint. 19-year-old Raheim Leggette and 16-year-old Joshua Vigil and a juvenile suspect then collaborated to steal her car and leave the area according to a release.

There were no injuries.

Officers found the suspects in Hodges' car and started a pursuit. The suspects then got out of the vehicle before officers when caught up to them. Police apprehended the suspects in the 4100 block of N. Patterson Avenue.

Leggette was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Fleeing to Elude, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Resist Delay an Officer. His secured bond is $50,000.

Vigil was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Resist Delay an Officer. Vigil's secured bond is $40,000.

There was no information about the juvenile suspect.

