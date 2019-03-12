WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they apprehended three of four teenagers accused of leading officers on a chase early Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office called for backup on a chase that went into the city limits.

Investigators said four suspects inside the vehicle were involved in several house break-ins in Forsyth County.

Police say the chase ended on S. Hawthorne Road and all four suspects ran away. Police say one of the teens is still at large.

Investigators say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the fourth suspect is asked to call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or the Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

