Jobs vs Career: Guilford Works helps teens get meaningful employment

This is for 16 to 24-year-olds. Want a healthcare career as an electrician or with travel logistics? This program can pay for the certificates and training.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of teenagers and jobs, you might think

food service, a retail job, babysitting, or mowing lawns.



But what if the focus was on preparing young adults for their future careers, not just a job?

“The trades and businesses that we're working with are different. For example, if they’re interested in transportation logistics we're getting them certified for the class a CDL license so they can go out and make a decent amount of money. If they're looking at health care, we'll pay for them to get their CNA certification so they can get their foot in the door,” said Blake Easley, Guliford Works Community Outreach Coordinator.

I hope you didn't miss that, young adults from 16 years old to 24 years old could have their certifications and licenses for a trade or career path paid for.

The U.S. Department of Labor is giving out grants through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Guilford works got one of those grants and now Guilford County residents ages 16 to 24 can enroll in the Guilford Works program, which includes training, certificate, and licenses for free.



“It's really a one-stop shop for our next generation, that's why we're called Next Gen. We're really focused on the next generation and getting you prepared for the workforce and it's not just we can get you a job, we're preparing you for the job,” said Easley.

Here's how to get plugged in:

Youth Career & Resource Expo

Saturday, March 4, 2023 Noon to 4 PM

Morehead Recreation Center 101 Price St. High Point

"Some participants may be high school dropouts or some people may want the certification for when they do graduate. So, we cover the gamut of individuals,” said Easley.