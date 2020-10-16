Tent revival brings hundreds to Alamance County

Organizers of the revival said they're doing temperature checks and handing out masks to try and keep people safe.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Even in the midst of North Carolina's highest daily case count, religious events can still continue.

A tent revival in Alamance County brought hundreds of people out, but organizers said they're trying to give people the tools to stay healthy while they worship.

Guests couldn't get by the entrance without filling out a form and having their temperature taken on the way in.

Betty Wilson, from Greensboro, said she wanted to come out and support the organizers and come together as a community.

"I just wanted to come out and see the crowd and be a part of the body of Jesus Christ," said Wilson.

"We want to pray and repent and say, 'God, change this nation starting with me. Change America starting with me,'" said a man who took the stage to speak to the audience.

"We funneled everyone through two lanes to get into the tent," said Frank Mickens, one of the event organizers, and founder of Faith Fire Worldwide.

Mickens said handwashing stations are set up around the property and they're giving out masks to anyone who doesn't have one.

"At the end of the day what we want to do is give people the tools to be careful and take precautions. We have also been in touch with the health department," said Mickens.

Wilson said she's comfortable with the precautions in place.

"I think it's wise. You need to have guidelines and stick with those. It's nice to get my temperature taken. Got my mask!" she said.

Wilson said she hopes people can use this as a time to come together safely.

"Having a unified feeling in our hearts that we all came together, that we prayed for our country that we prayed for people," she said.

Organizers said they plan to continue this event over the course of the next two days and next several weekends.