Tent Revival returns to Burlington despite the pandemic

Organizers said they expect a large number of people to attend but add that safety is a top priority and attendees should plan to be screened upon arrival.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The popular Burlington Tent Revival which attracts thousands of worshippers is returning to the Triad. The event will take place on an open lot next to Cox Toyota just by I-40 East right off exit 140. It's the same location where previous revivals have taken place.

Organizers plan to set up a tent next week which they said would be the length of a football field. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will look and feel different than ever before.

The 2020 Revival is scheduled to start on Oct. 15 and will be held every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday over 4 weeks.

Organizers said they expect a large number of people to attend but add safety is a top priority and they plan to screen attendees upon arrival.

"There will be sanitizing stations, everybody will have to sign a liability form and today we were talking about taking temperatures," said Evangelist Chance Walters of Chance Walters Ministries International.

"We have a firm understanding of what is expected of us and that comes with safety at all levels whether it's fire safety or medical safety and the like," said Frank Mickens of Faith Fire Worldwide Revival Ministries.

A similar revival in 2016 which was also held under a large tent drew thousands of worshippers over a nearly 12 week period. That revival was originally slated for just one week.

The tent for the 2020 rendition of the revival will have a 2,000 person capacity but because it's an outdoor religious event, it won't fall under any Phase 3 capacity restrictions.

"We are asking people to wear a mask and when they come on the property, they'll be funneled into their stations before they'll make it to the tent and we will have a 500 person tent leading into the 2,000 person tent where there will be instructions," Walters said.

A spokesperson with the Alamance County Health Department said they've not been notified nor are they part of the planning process.

They recommend attendees following the 3 W's; wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6 feet apart to protect themselves, loved ones, and the community. Organizers said they're hosting this revival to give the community hope in dire times.

"We're here, we are hearing all these things that are going wrong and we've had opportunities to try and get it right but we don't have the wisdom, the power and understanding to do it and so people are beginning to see, 'I need to reconnect with the God of power'," Mickens said.

"Suicide is on the rise, drug addiction is on the rise, we believe that people need hope and so we believe the time is now and there's a window of opportunity to reach people that are really desperate for something positive," Walters said.

The construction of the tent will begin on Monday and will be completed by the following day.