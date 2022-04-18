Meet Teresa Biffle | Greensboro interim police chief

Teresa Biffle joined the Greensboro Police Dept. in April 1995 as a member of the 71st Police Basic Introductory Course.

Now, she will serve as the interim police chief as the city searches for a new police chief.

Mayor Nancy Vaugh weighs in on Biffle as she takes on the role of the temporary police chief.

"Think she will do a wonderful job," Mayor Vaugh said. "I know that she’s worked with chief James. I really like the management staff that he has in place. I think she’s going to be able to hit the ground running. She was always out at community events. She has a good relationship with GPD officers so I think she will make a tremendous impact."

Biffle joined the Greensboro Police Department in April 1995 as a member of the 71st Police Basic Introductory Course, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

She served as an executive officer in the Criminal Investigations Division before being awarded a Departmental Commendation bar in 2007, graduated with honors from the Administrative Officers Course in 2008, and a Lifesaving award in 2009.

Biffle graduated from Guilford College with a degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Organizational Communications.

