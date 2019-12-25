WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Latoya Forte Cobb, the wife of Terry Cobb Jr. said her husband's funeral will take place on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Red Bank Baptist Church. Cobb has not yet said whether or not the funeral will be public.

Cobb Jr. died last week when the Winston-Salem police said one of his co-workers shot him following a dispute the previous evening. Officials said Steven Haizlip admitted to the shooting before dying from bullet wounds he sustained in a shoot-out with police.

Latoya Cobb with husband Terry Cobb Jr.

Latoya Forte Cobb

