TILLERY, N.C. — According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a 60-year-old inmate at the Caledonia Correctional Complex in Tillery has tested positive for coronavirus.

The postive diagnosis results in the first person in custody at a North Carolina state prison with COVID-19, the release stated.

“We have prepared long and hard for this day,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “This is not a surprise and we are following the infectious disease protocols we have in place for exactly this type of situation. Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women in our care.”

Currently, the inmate is in isolation at the prison and is being treated by licensed medical staff assigned to the facility.

According to the NCDPS, the inmate first showed symptoms of a viral infection on March 24. He was then quarantined from the population and tested for COVID-19 the next day. The test came back positive April 1. The inmate is said to be in stable condition.

Precautions are now being taking at the correctional facility to prevent anyone else from becoming infected according to the release from NCDPS.

"Pursuant to our protocols, precautions have been taken to prevent anyone else from becoming infected by the virus. Contact tracing is also underway to identify persons who may have had unprotected contact with the offender within six feet over a span of 10 minutes. Those individuals will be monitored and tested for COVID-19 as warranted, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines."

