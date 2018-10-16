CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - A Texas lineman in our state to restore power following Tropical Storm Michael is recovering after he broke his leg in a freak accident, when a tree fell on top of him.

According to his wife Kelly, Thomas Wesley Duncan was working to restore electricity in the Pittsboro area when a tree came down as crews were attempting to clear it from a line Sunday. The trunk landed on him, breaking his leg and ankle. She says her husband's recovery could take 6 to 8 months.

Texas Lineman Injured By Tree While Working in NC

Kelly Duncan shared this post about what happened on social media - stressing the importance, and the dangers of the job. It was shared more than 10,000 times.

Kelly Duncan tells WFMY News 2 her husband was taken to UNC Medical Center for surgery. The family appreciates the support of friends, family - and total strangers reaching out.

