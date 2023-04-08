Texas Pete lawsuit dismissed one year after California man claimed false advertising

A California man filed a motion to drop the class action lawsuit against the North Carolina-based company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report, explaining the claims against Texas Pete.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the class action lawsuit against the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce on Wednesday, bringing an end to the year-long suit.

This comes after attorneys for plaintiff Phillip White, of California, filed a motion to drop the case against TW Garner Food Company. WFMY News 2 has reached out to White's attorneys to learn the reason behind the motion to dismiss the case and is waiting to hear back.

White filed the lawsuit against the hot sauce maker in September 2022. He claimed Texas Pete used false advertising after learning that the product wasn't made in Texas. It's actually made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. TW Garner Foods has been making Texas Pete for nearly 100 years.

TW Garner Food denied the claims. The company said in a release it is pleased the lawsuit has come to an end.

"We at TW Garner Food Co. are delighted with this result," CEO Ann Garner Riddle said. "Since the lawsuit was filed, we have remained steadfast in our position that our product labels and trademark are truthful and not misleading in any respect and that the lawsuit had no merit."

White wanted the company to change the Texas Pete name and give back money to consumers.

Earlier this year, it looked as though the lawsuit had legs - a judge ruled it could move forward after denying the hot sauce maker's motion to dismiss the case. The next court date would have been in December.

The dismissal means that TW Garner Food neither admits nor agrees to any of the claims of false advertisement. Additionally, each party must bear their own legal fees.

If the case would have stayed in the court system, law experts said it could have taken several years for a decision.