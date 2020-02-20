GREENSBORO, N.C. — Snow lovers already know that there's a milk and bread alert for the Piedmont Triad!

For the first time this winter, we're expected to get snow that accumulates.

So, we want to see your snow photos and videos. You can also share snow totals and a lot more!

TEXT WFMY NEWS 2

We’ve made it easier than ever to share your snow photos and videos. Here’s how to share your photos and videos.

SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Text WFMY News 2 your photos and videos to 336-379-5775. Make sure to include your name and location.

WFMY News 2

GOT SNOW TOTALS? TEXT US!

You can also text WFMY News 2 your snow totals! Many times, when it snows our viewers will grab a yardstick and drop it into the snow, then take a photo. If you do, make sure to text us at 336-379-5775. You'll need to include your name and location.

WFMY News 2

GOT MILK & BREAD SELFIES?

So, we want to have a little fun! Make sure to text WFMY News 2 your Milk and Bread selfies. Include your name! You can also text us information about which stores have low supplies. Just text 336-379-5775.

WFMY News 2





PROBLEMS WITH ROADS?

Is your road slick? Have you seen accidents from the winter weather? Text WFMY News 2 any issues and make sure to include the road, city, and county. Make sure that you never text while driving!

TEXT SCHOOLS TO WFMY NEWS 2

Get the latest school closings and delays list to your phone by texting the word SCHOOLS to 336-379-5775. Keep texting the word SCHOOLS for updated school district information that could be added later as school systems make their decisions.

WFMY News 2

