GREENSBORO, N.C. — New this year, WFMY News 2 is offering a way for you to get real-time election results even faster to your phone!
On Primary Election night, March 3, 2020, text the word RESULTS to 336-379-5775 to get the latest results. You'll need to continue to text the word RESULTS throughout the night to get updated election results to your phone.
Polls close across the state at 7:30 p.m. Election results will follow within the hours following the closing of all polls across the state.
WAYS TO GET ELECTION RESULTS
1. Download the WFMY News 2 App, tap on Election Results - Apple | Android
2. Text the word RESULTS to 336-379-5775 (throughout the night)
3. Click on the Election Results tab on the WFMY News 2 site.
4. Check the WFMY News 2 Facebook page
5. Check the WFMY News 2 Twitter page
6. Watch WFMY News 2!
HOW TO WATCH COVERAGE
Stay on top of election results on social media and real-time coverage.
1. Mobile - download the WFMY News 2 app - Apple | Android
2. Online – WFMY News 2 News website
3. Facebook page - turn to the WFMY News 2 News Facebook page from 8:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
4. YouTube - watch WFMY News 2 YouTube page from 8:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
5. Watch WFMY News 2 at 11.
