GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Thanks to everyone who joined our live discussion on the 2018 Midterms. Tanya Rivera hosted a roundtable at Geeksboro in Greensboro on Election Night. We appreciate everyone who added to that conversation. If you missed it, you can check out our Facebook lives in this story.

LIVE BLOG: North Carolina Elections 2018

Here are the races impacting our area.

Ted Budd vs. Kathy Manning for US House District 13

Virginia Foxx vs. DD Adams for US House District 5

Mark Walker vs. Ryan Watts for US House District 6

Trudy Wade vs. Michael Garrett for NC State Senate District 28

Phil Berger vs. Jen Mangrum for NC Senate District 30

Stephen Ross vs. Erica McAdoo for NC House District 63

Rick Gunn vs. J.D. Wooten for NC Senate District 24

BJ Barnes vs. Danny Rogers for Guilford County Sheriff

