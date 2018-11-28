RALEIGH (WFMY) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol's much-publicized role in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge got mostly positive results, and most importantly, no deaths.

The Highway Patrol reported there were no driving-related deaths across the state on Interstate 40 after ramping up enforcement to monitor heavy holiday traffic on Nov. 21 and Nov. 25.

"Anytime we don't have any fatalities, it's definitely a success," said Sgt. Michael Baker. "Our whole goal is to ensure safe travel as much as possible. That there were no deaths is a tremendous success."

The Highway Patrol's goal was to place troopers every 20 miles along the major interstate.

The challenge was a joint operation among seven other states along the I-40 corridor. Baker said he figures the state will continue to participate in the challenge. The state also says there were no deaths during the 2016 or 2017 Challenge.

While other major roads were patrolled, the numbers reflect the I-40 challenge effort throughout the state.

AAA estimated that more than 54 million Americans traveled more than 50 miles away from home over the holiday weekend.

Here's a look at some statistics from the challenge:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 21 - from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

776 citations written

509 moving violations

192 non-moving violations

51 collisions

16 DWI citations

1 alcohol-related collision

0 deadly collisions

SUNDAY, NOV. 25 - from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

939 citations written

733 moving violations

232 non-moving violations

36 collisions

10 DWI citations

2 alcohol-related collisions

0 deadly collisions

