Thanksgiving 2022: List of restaurants open or offering carryout on Thanksgiving

Gobble, gobble! Here's the 2022 list of Greensboro area restaurants taking reservations for Thanksgiving dinner or offering large family-style meals for pickup.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking all day for Thanksgiving? You can still get a delicious Turkey Day meal! Here's a list of Greensboro area restaurants doing Thanksgiving 2022 dinners - dine-in, carryout, or both. If you would like your restaurant to be included in this list, please email details to webteam@wfmy.com.

Boston Market | Carryout & dine-in

Boston Market is an ideal choice for this holiday.

Customers can get a $13.99 plate that includes chicken or turkey, a choice of two sides, a dinner roll, and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie. If you're looking for a bigger spread, they also offer the Holiday Heat and Serve, a pre-cooked meal with a while turkey, spinach and artichoke dip, gravy, vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry walnut relish, one apple pie, and one pumpkin pie for $130.

Customers can pick up a hot Thanksgiving dinner or get it delivered.

5615 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 292-6336

Golden Corral | Dine-in & Carryout

Golden Corral restaurants in the Triad will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Greensboro - 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Winston-Salem - 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Green Valley Grill | Dine-in & Carryout

Green Valley Grill will be open Thanksgiving Day, serving their dinner menu plus "traditional favorites".

Their Thanksgiving dinner menu includes Rotisserie Fired Turkey, Turkey Tenderloin and Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Reservations fill up quickly and they reserve a limited number of tables for up to 8 people.

622 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

(336) 854-2015





Honey Baked Ham Co. | Carryout

Honey Baked Ham Co. has Thanksgiving meals available for pre-order and pickup. The website says to check back for updates on pre-orders.

Mimi's Cafe | Carryout

A Thanksgiving holiday take-home feast feeds 8-10 people and costs $179.99.

Pick up cold only beginning November 19 - November 23. The feast comes with reheating instructions. It includes a whole herb-buttered turkey, gravy, cranberry orange relish, whipped mashed potatoes, candied pecan mashed sweet potatoes, buttered cornbread stuffing, and green bean casserole with crispy onion strings. You'll also get two carrot raisin nut loaves, one pumpkin, and one pecan pie for dessert.

3322 W Friendly Avenue Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 852-7811

Moose Cafe | Carryout

You can preorder your Thanksgiving holiday meal from Moose Cafe today and pick up at your convenience.

Thanksgiving meal pickup times are Wednesday, Nov. 23 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Thanksgiving Day - Thursday, Nov. 24, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

2914 Sandy Ridge Rd, Colfax, NC

(336) 668-1125

Print Works Bistro | Dine-in

Print Works Bistro will be open Thanksgiving Day, serving their dinner menu plus "traditional favorites".

Their Thanksgiving dinner menu includes Turkey Roulade, Oven-Roasted Herbs de Provence Turkey Breast, and White Chocolate Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake.

Children 10 years old and younger can also get Turkey dinners for $16.

Make sure to make reservations online through OpenTable. Reservations fill up quickly.

702 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408

(336) 379-0699

