WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One woman says she's lucky to be alive, after a bullet struck her passenger side window as she was taking a detour Tuesday night.

The Winston-Salem woman who wishes to remain anonymous told WFMY News 2, she was driving down Old Salisbury Road, when she came across a roadblock. Crews waved her down Midpines Drive as a detour.

"I went on the road and I got almost to the end," she said.

"I was probably like eight or nine car lengths away from the end, and I heard back-to-back 'pow,'" and then an even bigger pop.

"I knew something had hit my window and I thought it was a firework or something. I didn’t know what it was at first."

She said the road was pitch black, so when she was able to see, she noticed the glass was shattered, and it was a bullet hole. Her mother was on the phone with her at the time.

"During the conversation I actually heard the sound," said the victim's mother, "I didn’t know whether or not she had a wreck."

The woman pulled off at a gas station, where she met police. She said Winston-Salem officers told her, due to the pattern of the shatter of the glass, the bullet came through her open driver's side window. It flew past her face and struck the opposite side of the vehicle.

"If I’d have been going two miles per hour faster, or leaned forward a couple of inches or even have my driver side window rolled up, that bullet could’ve hit me, in my head. It could’ve killed me," she said.

The victim is uninjured but shaken up. She tells WFMY News 2, she's still trying to process what happened and is grateful for all the support she's received from family, friends, and total strangers.

Winston-Salem Police have no suspects at this time, but urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

OTHER CRIME STORIES

RELATED: Burlington Car Crash Leads to Shooting, Attempted Murder Arrest: Police

RELATED: Celebration of Life | Hundreds Honor Julius 'Juice' Sampson

RELATED: Deputy Shoots, Kills Man On Stolen Tractor Who Refused to Stop, Rammed Patrol Car Multiple Times: Sheriff