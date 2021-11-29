‘That’s our mountain,’ Pilot Mountain community comes together to show their support for firefighters

The community is showing up for first responders battling the flames by donating items to fire departments.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The community surrounding Pilot Mountain is doing everything they can to help out as a wildfire continues to burn.

The community is showing up for first responders battling the flames by donating items to fire departments. It’s not just the Surry County community involved but many people across the Triad are also helping out.

“I hope that if I'm ever in the same situation someone would be helping me. That's what we're supposed to do," Carma Corriher said.

People are donating items like water, Gatorade and snacks.

“We're from Pilot Mountain I've lived here all our life. The mountains gosh that's our mountain," Corriher said. "We want it saved and want to help those saving it."

Corriher and her grandson dropped off supplies to the fire department. They live in the community.

“We prayed for safety for wisdom for them to know how to combat it and we prayed for rain lots and lots of rain to help them," Tawney Sharp said after donating some supplies.

Lt. Matthew Norman said he’s thankful for his town and to call it home because of the people who live there.

“It's a small community so it's very tight-knit always they always rally together no matter the purpose," Norman said.

The fire department will drop off donations at a substation closer to where those working to battle the flames are located.