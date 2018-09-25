WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- The Dixie Classic Fair is a tried-and-true Triad tradition! This year marks the 136th for the fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
The fair promises to be, 'Your Beacon to Fun,' with memorable grandstand games and events, cool exhibits, historical artifacts and a look at what's to come for agriculture. There's music, delicious food, livestock and poultry shows, arts and crafts and a world-class carnival to top it all off!
The Dixie Classic starts Friday, Sept. 28 and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 7.
Check out more below to find out what's new, more on attractions, grandstand events, wine tastings, how you can save money, ticket information, and schedule of events.
RELATED | Winston-Salem Police Put Out Safety Reminders Ahead Of Dixie Classic Fair
NEW THIS YEAR
More Rides! New rides include; The Claw, Pirate, Monster Truck, Super Trucks and Treasure Island.
Fun House! King's Circus, the largest three-story traveling fun house in America, returns after a long hiatus. You can also find "Horses, Horses, Horses" and the Team Rock Ninja Experience.
Time To Save $: The Dixie Classic Fair is giving away $1,000 worth of digital coupons every day that can be redeemed for food, tickets and other goodies. In order to be eligible, you must have the fair app and able to receive notifications on your smartphone. The money savings deal will be sent to your phone as you walk around the fairgrounds. For more info, see the fair's catalog.
TICKETS
You can get tickets to the Dixie Classic through Ticketmaster and dcfair.com until Thursday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.
- Advance Ticket prices are $8 for adults (regularly $10 for ages 12 and older) and $3 for children (regularly $5 for ages 6-11). Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are free.
- Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupons are $10 for 30 credits (regularly $15, Ticketmaster service fees apply if purchased online).
- You can get an Advance Sale Strates Unlimited Ride Coupon for $25, which is valid for one day during the Fair. Both the Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupon and the Advance Sale Strates Unlimited Ride Coupon are only available in advance of the fair.
RELATED | Dixie Classic Fair Preparations Continue Despite Setback Due To Florence
ATTRACTIONS
Rolling Hills Percherons: These beautiful horses weigh around 2,000 pounds each and stand over 6 feet tall.
Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Stunt Show: A daring, thrilling display that showcases best motorcycle athletes with visual circus stunts and a vibrant light show
24th Annual Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition: Wine tastings held daily from 5 to 9 p.m. at the fair.
There's also:
- Marvelous Mutts
- The Butterfly Encounter – Education Building
- Hogway Speedway – Racing Pigs
- Captain Jim Is Magic
- Custom Stock Dogs
- Agricadabra
- Hypnotist, Brad Matchett
- BC Characters
- Stiltwalker, Carrie McQueen
- Marc Dobson – One Man Band
- TaDa Mobile Robots
- Barnyard Petting Zoo – Eudora Farms
You can also visit Yesterday Village:
- Chainsaw Artist, Michael Ayers
- Tinsmith, Michael Felk
- Bluegrass Music
- Wooden Bowl Turner, Roger Abrahamson
- Glass Blower, Jeff Wilson
- Heritage Pottery Demonstrations
- Two Birds Leatherworks & Indian Crafts
- King Bakery, Baked treats
- Blacksmith Demonstrations
- Antique Tractors and Farm Equipment
- Loom Demonstrations
- Wine Exhibit and Wine Tasting
- Antique Exhibits
- Daily Food Competitions and Judging
- Christmas Tree Exhibit
FAIR FOOD
More than 100 food concessionaires offering BBQ, corn dogs, cotton candy, roasted veggies and everything deep fried.
PHOTOS | The Food At The Dixie Classic Fair
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
All grandstand events are free with paid gate admission to the fair. Seats are first-come, first-serve.
- Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 pm: Demolition Derby
- Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 pm: Figure 8 Racing
- Sunday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm: Rodeo
- Monday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm: Mamadear/Noah Guthrie/Wafer Thin
- Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 pm: Small Fights on a Tuesday Night hosted by Jerry Springer
- Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 pm: 7eventh Time Down/Rhett Walker Band/OBB/Josh Wilson
- Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 pm: Demolition Derby
- Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 pm: Figure 8 Racing
- Saturday, Oct. 6 at 2:00 pm: OTTPA Tractor Pull
- Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 pm: Rodeo (High School Participation in the afternoon)
ENTERTAINMENT AT THE FREDERICKS CHEVY CLOCK TOWER STAGE
Friday, September 28
- After April – 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
- Nitbonera Family – 5 p.m., 9 p.m.
Saturday, September 29
- Camel City Showcase – 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 30
- Gospelfest – 3 p.m., 6 p.m.
- Luxuriant Sedans – 7 p.m.
Monday, October 1
- J.O.T. – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.
Tuesday, October 2
- Special Activities for Seniors – noon – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 3
- Carolina Soul Band – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
Thursday, October 4
- Gates of Redemption – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
Friday, October 5
- Randy Johnson – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.
Saturday, October 6
- Camel City Showcase 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 7
- Gospel Fest – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- GB’s – 7 p.m.
WINE TASTINGS
Several wineries will hold free wine tastings nightly during the fair in Yesterday Village.
Friday, September 29
- Iron Gate Winery
- Surry Cellars – Surry County Community College
Saturday, September 30
- Chestnut Trail Vineyard
- Round Peak Vineyards
Sunday, October 1
- Herrera Vineyards
- Douglas Vineyards
Monday, October 2
- Hanover Park Vineyard
- Old Homeplace Vineyard
Tuesday, October 3
- Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery
- Cypress Bend Vineyards
Wednesday, October 4
- Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard
- Childress Vineyards
Thursday, October 5
- Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard
- Cauble Creek Vineyard
Friday, October 6
- Native Vine Winery
- Midnight Magdalena Vineyards
Saturday, October 7
- Adams Vineyards
- Brandon Hills Vineyard
Sunday, October 8
- Adams Vineyards
- Hazel Jean Vineyards
SAFETY
Some safety reminders from Winston-Salem police:
Police say they'll have officers at the fair from open to close each day at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
- One of the main issues at the fair every year is missing children. If you happen to lose sight of a child, police ask you report the missing child or children to a police officer. You can also go to the Fair Information Booth at the Clock Tower where an officer can help you.
- If you're dropping someone off at the fair, make plans to pick them up near the box office of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Traffic congestion around the fairgrounds will also probably be an issue so you'll want to plan an alternate route.
- If you see a crime being committed, you can report it to an officer or call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.
FAIR MAP
Check out where everything is before you head out to the fair! You'll want to check it all out by clicking on the Fair Map
SCHEDULE
The 136th fair starts Friday, Sept. 28 and ends Sunday, Oct. 7. Here's the day-by-day schedule:
Friday, Sept. 28 – Opening Day
- 11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Demolition Derby
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Saturday, Sept. 29
- 9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand:Figure 8 Racing
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Sunday, Sept. 30
- 9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 3 - 6 p.m. – Gospelfest at the Fredericks Chevy Clock Tower Stage sponsored by The Chronicle
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: The Rodeo
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Monday, October 1: City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day & School Day
- 9 a.m. - School Day (Preschool - 5th Grade)
- 11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open to The Public
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Noah Guthrie (America’s Got Talent competitor), Mamadear and Wafer Thin
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Tuesday, October 2: City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day & Senior Adult Day
- 9 a.m. - Senior Adult Day
- 10 a.m. – Exhibit Halls Open
- 11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Midway - Strates Shows Open to The Public
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Small Fights on Tuesday Night hosted by Jerry Springer and featuring Midget Wrestling Entertainment
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Wednesday, October 3: Special Education Day & Crisis Control Ministry Food Day
- 9 a.m. - Special Education Day
- 11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Exhibit Halls, and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Josh Wilson, 7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker Band and OBB
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Thursday, October 4: Military Appreciation Day - City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day
- 11 a.m. Gates, Exhibit Halls, Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. Grandstand: Demolition Derby
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Friday, October 5
- 11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls, Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Figure 8 Racing
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
-
11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Saturday, October 6: Winston-Salem Journal Family Fun Day at the Fair
- 9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 7:30 p.m. - Grandstand: OTTPA Tractor Pull
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
Sunday, October 7: Winston-Salem Journal Family Fun Day at the Fair
11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open
- 3 - 6 p.m. - Gospelfest at the Fredericks Chevy Truck Tower Stage sponsored by The Chronicle
- 7:30 p.m. - Grandstand: The Rodeo
- 9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli
- 10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close
- 11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close
PARKING/SHUTTLE INFO
Parking is available in the LJVM Coliseum and BB&T Field parking lots provided by Wake Forest University. Parking charges for this year's fair will be $10 on most days with the exceptions of Sept. 29 parking will be $15, shuttle parking at WS First will be $5 and Oct. 6 parking will be $20, and shuttle parking at WS First will be $10 there is NO additional charge to use the shuttle on Game Days.
The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and the Dixie Classic Fair encourage patrons to purchase tickets in advance to avoid long lines and save up to 40 percent on the day of rides and admission tickets. Advance ticket and ride sales end on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
A remote parking shuttle service will operate from Winston-Salem First Church on University Parkway to the drop off point located in front of the Joel Coliseum. To get to the shuttle lots follow the directions below. The first shuttle will start running at 10:30 a.m., and the last shuttle will run at 11 p.m. There will be a total of eight (8) shuttles during the peak time of the day.
If you're going to the Wake Forest vs. Rice football game on Sept. 29 and/or Wake Forest vs. Clemson football game on Oct. 6, please plan on arriving early.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users