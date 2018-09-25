WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- The Dixie Classic Fair is a tried-and-true Triad tradition! This year marks the 136th for the fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR

The fair promises to be, 'Your Beacon to Fun,' with memorable grandstand games and events, cool exhibits, historical artifacts and a look at what's to come for agriculture. There's music, delicious food, livestock and poultry shows, arts and crafts and a world-class carnival to top it all off!

The Dixie Classic starts Friday, Sept. 28 and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 7.

Check out more below to find out what's new, more on attractions, grandstand events, wine tastings, how you can save money, ticket information, and schedule of events.

NEW THIS YEAR

More Rides! New rides include; The Claw, Pirate, Monster Truck, Super Trucks and Treasure Island.

Fun House! King's Circus, the largest three-story traveling fun house in America, returns after a long hiatus. You can also find "Horses, Horses, Horses" and the Team Rock Ninja Experience.

Time To Save $: The Dixie Classic Fair is giving away $1,000 worth of digital coupons every day that can be redeemed for food, tickets and other goodies. In order to be eligible, you must have the fair app and able to receive notifications on your smartphone. The money savings deal will be sent to your phone as you walk around the fairgrounds. For more info, see the fair's catalog.

TICKETS

You can get tickets to the Dixie Classic through Ticketmaster and dcfair.com until Thursday, Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Advance Ticket prices are $8 for adults (regularly $10 for ages 12 and older) and $3 for children (regularly $5 for ages 6-11). Children under age 5 and senior adults (age 65+ with an ID) are free.

Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupons are $10 for 30 credits (regularly $15, Ticketmaster service fees apply if purchased online).

You can get an Advance Sale Strates Unlimited Ride Coupon for $25, which is valid for one day during the Fair. Both the Advance Sale Strates Ride Coupon and the Advance Sale Strates Unlimited Ride Coupon are only available in advance of the fair.

A young boy enjoys a tasty ice cream cone at the Dixie Classic Fair.

ATTRACTIONS

Rolling Hills Percherons: These beautiful horses weigh around 2,000 pounds each and stand over 6 feet tall.

Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Stunt Show: A daring, thrilling display that showcases best motorcycle athletes with visual circus stunts and a vibrant light show

24th Annual Mid-Atlantic Southeastern Wine Competition: Wine tastings held daily from 5 to 9 p.m. at the fair.

There's also:

Marvelous Mutts

The Butterfly Encounter – Education Building

Hogway Speedway – Racing Pigs

Captain Jim Is Magic

Custom Stock Dogs

Agricadabra

Hypnotist, Brad Matchett

BC Characters

Stiltwalker, Carrie McQueen

Marc Dobson – One Man Band

TaDa Mobile Robots

Barnyard Petting Zoo – Eudora Farms

You can also visit Yesterday Village:

Chainsaw Artist, Michael Ayers

Tinsmith, Michael Felk

Bluegrass Music

Wooden Bowl Turner, Roger Abrahamson

Glass Blower, Jeff Wilson

Heritage Pottery Demonstrations

Two Birds Leatherworks & Indian Crafts

King Bakery, Baked treats

Blacksmith Demonstrations

Antique Tractors and Farm Equipment

Loom Demonstrations

Wine Exhibit and Wine Tasting

Antique Exhibits

Daily Food Competitions and Judging

Christmas Tree Exhibit

FAIR FOOD

More than 100 food concessionaires offering BBQ, corn dogs, cotton candy, roasted veggies and everything deep fried.

PHOTOS | The Food At The Dixie Classic Fair

GRANDSTAND EVENTS

All grandstand events are free with paid gate admission to the fair. Seats are first-come, first-serve.

Friday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 pm: Demolition Derby

Saturday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 pm: Figure 8 Racing

Sunday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm: Rodeo

Monday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm: Mamadear/Noah Guthrie/Wafer Thin

Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 pm: Small Fights on a Tuesday Night hosted by Jerry Springer

Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 pm: 7eventh Time Down/Rhett Walker Band/OBB/Josh Wilson

Thursday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 pm: Demolition Derby

Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 pm: Figure 8 Racing

Saturday, Oct. 6 at 2:00 pm: OTTPA Tractor Pull

Sunday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 pm: Rodeo (High School Participation in the afternoon)

ENTERTAINMENT AT THE FREDERICKS CHEVY CLOCK TOWER STAGE

Friday, September 28

After April – 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Nitbonera Family – 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Camel City Showcase – 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Gospelfest – 3 p.m., 6 p.m.

Luxuriant Sedans – 7 p.m.

Monday, October 1

J.O.T. – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Tuesday, October 2

Special Activities for Seniors – noon – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 3

Carolina Soul Band – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

Thursday, October 4

Gates of Redemption – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

Friday, October 5

Randy Johnson – 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 6

Camel City Showcase 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 7

Gospel Fest – 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

GB’s – 7 p.m.

Corn at the Dixie Classic Fair. Dixie Classic photo.

WINE TASTINGS

Several wineries will hold free wine tastings nightly during the fair in Yesterday Village.

Friday, September 29

Iron Gate Winery

Surry Cellars – Surry County Community College

Saturday, September 30

Chestnut Trail Vineyard

Round Peak Vineyards

Sunday, October 1

Herrera Vineyards

Douglas Vineyards

Monday, October 2

Hanover Park Vineyard

Old Homeplace Vineyard

Tuesday, October 3

Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery

Cypress Bend Vineyards

Wednesday, October 4

Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard

Childress Vineyards

Thursday, October 5

Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard

Cauble Creek Vineyard

Friday, October 6

Native Vine Winery

Midnight Magdalena Vineyards

Saturday, October 7

Adams Vineyards

Brandon Hills Vineyard

Sunday, October 8

Adams Vineyards

Hazel Jean Vineyards

SAFETY

Some safety reminders from Winston-Salem police:

Police say they'll have officers at the fair from open to close each day at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

One of the main issues at the fair every year is missing children. If you happen to lose sight of a child, police ask you report the missing child or children to a police officer. You can also go to the Fair Information Booth at the Clock Tower where an officer can help you.

If you're dropping someone off at the fair, make plans to pick them up near the box office of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Traffic congestion around the fairgrounds will also probably be an issue so you'll want to plan an alternate route.

If you see a crime being committed, you can report it to an officer or call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.

Pig races at the Dixie Classic Fair are a hoot!

FAIR MAP

Check out where everything is before you head out to the fair! You'll want to check it all out by clicking on the Fair Map

SCHEDULE

The 136th fair starts Friday, Sept. 28 and ends Sunday, Oct. 7. Here's the day-by-day schedule:

Friday, Sept. 28 – Opening Day

11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Demolition Derby

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Saturday, Sept. 29

9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand:Figure 8 Racing

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Sunday, Sept. 30

9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open

3 - 6 p.m. – Gospelfest at the Fredericks Chevy Clock Tower Stage sponsored by The Chronicle

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: The Rodeo

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Monday, October 1: City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day & School Day

9 a.m. - School Day (Preschool - 5th Grade)

11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open to The Public

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Noah Guthrie (America’s Got Talent competitor), Mamadear and Wafer Thin

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Tuesday, October 2: City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day & Senior Adult Day

9 a.m. - Senior Adult Day

10 a.m. – Exhibit Halls Open

11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Midway - Strates Shows Open to The Public

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Small Fights on Tuesday Night hosted by Jerry Springer and featuring Midget Wrestling Entertainment

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Wednesday, October 3: Special Education Day & Crisis Control Ministry Food Day

9 a.m. - Special Education Day

11 a.m. – Open to the Public: Gates, Exhibit Halls, and Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Josh Wilson, 7eventh Time Down, Rhett Walker Band and OBB

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Thursday, October 4: Military Appreciation Day - City of Winston Salem/107.5 KZL Unlimited Ride Discount Day

11 a.m. Gates, Exhibit Halls, Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. Grandstand: Demolition Derby

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Friday, October 5

11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls, Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. – Grandstand: Figure 8 Racing

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Saturday, October 6: Winston-Salem Journal Family Fun Day at the Fair

9 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open

7:30 p.m. - Grandstand: OTTPA Tractor Pull

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

Sunday, October 7: Winston-Salem Journal Family Fun Day at the Fair

11 a.m. - Gates, Exhibit Halls and Midway - Strates Shows Open

3 - 6 p.m. - Gospelfest at the Fredericks Chevy Truck Tower Stage sponsored by The Chronicle

7:30 p.m. - Grandstand: The Rodeo

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks by Zambelli

10 p.m. - Exhibit Halls Close

11 p.m. - Fairgrounds Close

PARKING/SHUTTLE INFO

Parking is available in the LJVM Coliseum and BB&T Field parking lots provided by Wake Forest University. Parking charges for this year's fair will be $10 on most days with the exceptions of Sept. 29 parking will be $15, shuttle parking at WS First will be $5 and Oct. 6 parking will be $20, and shuttle parking at WS First will be $10 there is NO additional charge to use the shuttle on Game Days.

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and the Dixie Classic Fair encourage patrons to purchase tickets in advance to avoid long lines and save up to 40 percent on the day of rides and admission tickets. Advance ticket and ride sales end on Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

A remote parking shuttle service will operate from Winston-Salem First Church on University Parkway to the drop off point located in front of the Joel Coliseum. To get to the shuttle lots follow the directions below. The first shuttle will start running at 10:30 a.m., and the last shuttle will run at 11 p.m. There will be a total of eight (8) shuttles during the peak time of the day.

If you're going to the Wake Forest vs. Rice football game on Sept. 29 and/or Wake Forest vs. Clemson football game on Oct. 6, please plan on arriving early.

