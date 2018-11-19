GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- If you don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, be thankful that someone else is there to do the job. There are several restaurants you can treat your family to a great meal right here in the Triad.

If you're a restaurant employee and would like to have your business added to this list, please email us at webteam@wfmy.com with the hours you are open and any specials you will be having on Thanksgiving day.

RELATED | These 70-plus stores will be closed on Thanksgiving

RESTAURANTS OPEN FOR THANKSGIVING

Green Valley Grill | 622 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro - Open from noon to 8 p.m. serving dinner menus and a special Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are full.

Oakcrest Family Restaurant | 2435 Battleground Ave., Greensboro - Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Offering a family dinner for 12 to 14 people (Baked turkey or glazed ham, half-pan of dressing, half-pan of green beans, half-pan of mashed potatoes with rolls and pumpkin pie for $99), a turkey dinner with two sides, bread and a drink and dessert for $11.99 and a prime rib dinner that includes two sides, bread and dessert and drink for $18.99.

Ruth Chris Steak House | 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro - Open noon until 8 p.m. They're offering $39.95 for a special three-course Thanksgiving dinner. A children's menu with $12.95 options and the regular menu is also available. Call (336) 574-1515 to make a reservation.

Jake's Diner, (2 locations) 4220 Wendover Ave. and 2206 Holden Rd., Greensboro - Open 24 hours, serving a traditional turkey dinner in addition to their regular menu

Carolina's Diner, 5605 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro - Open until 3 p.m., will offer turkey and dressing meal with two sides, roll, a slice of pie and a drink for $11.95/$5.95 for children

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, 1421 Westover Terrace, Greensboro - Open from noon to 8 p.m., a few seats at the bar are expected to be open.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro - Open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. serving special Thanksgiving menu. Call (336) 294-7790 to make a reservation.

Harper's Restaurant, 601 Friendly Center Rd., Greensboro - Open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. offering traditional Thanksgiving dinner fare. The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. You can book a reservation by calling (336) 299-8850.

Mimi's Cafe, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro - Open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. At 11 a.m., the restaurant will start serving a three-course Thanksgiving menu.

RELATED | J.C. Penney Black Friday sale starts 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with chance to win $500 coupon

Best Diner, 5539 W. Market St., Greensboro - Open 24 hours

K&W Cafeteria - Open 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Starbucks - Open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denny's - Open 24 hours

Waffle House - Open 24 hours

IHOP - Open 24 hours

Cracker Barrel - Open normal hours

Boston Market - Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Golden Corral - Open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY